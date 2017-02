Tangerine Bank has named Brenda Rideout to be its next chief executive officer, as long-time head Peter Aceto steps aside and the digital bank continues to shake up its senior ranks.

Ms. Rideout is a 17-year veteran of the bank, formerly known as ING Bank of Canada, who served most recently as chief strategy officer. She will take over Tangerine’s top job on March 1.

Report Typo/Error