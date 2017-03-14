A Tanzanian export ban has cast a shadow of doubt over a potential $4-billion (U.S.) merger between a Barrick Gold Corp. subsidiary and Toronto-listed Endeavour Mining Corp.

Toronto-based Barrick has been hunting for a buyer for its African subsidiary, Acacia Mining. The possible Endeavour deal could reduce its majority stake in Acacia to a minority holding, but the deal might now be delayed or scuttled by Tanzania’s unexpected move to freeze the export of gold and copper ore.

