Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Tanzania export ban threatens merger of Barrick subsidiary, Endeavour Mining Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Geoffrey York

JOHANNESBURG — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A Tanzanian export ban has cast a shadow of doubt over a potential $4-billion (U.S.) merger between a Barrick Gold Corp. subsidiary and Toronto-listed Endeavour Mining Corp.

Toronto-based Barrick has been hunting for a buyer for its African subsidiary, Acacia Mining. The possible Endeavour deal could reduce its majority stake in Acacia to a minority holding, but the deal might now be delayed or scuttled by Tanzania’s unexpected move to freeze the export of gold and copper ore.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Geoffrey York on Twitter: @geoffreyyork

Also on The Globe and Mail

Barrick is a lumbering dinosaur out of control: mining strategist (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular