Niall McGee

The Globe and Mail

A severe correction or crash in Toronto’s real estate market would not spell disaster for Toronto-Dominion Bank, its top executive says, moving to quell fears as home prices in Canada’s most populous city roar into record territory.

TD, Canada’s largest bank by assets, has the second-highest exposure of any domestic bank to the country’s mortgage market. But chief executive officer Bharat Masrani expressed comfort with TD’s portfolio on Thursday, noting the lender regularly conducts “stress tests” to analyze the impact of various economic scenarios, including fluctuations in real estate prices on its loan book.

