Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

TD Bank could potentially acquire Scottrade’s banking assets and branches, while TD Ameritrade buys the core discount broker business. (SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS)
TD Bank could potentially acquire Scottrade’s banking assets and branches, while TD Ameritrade buys the core discount broker business. (SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS)

TD double teams bid for discount brokerage Scottrade Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis AND RITA TRICHUR

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Discount broker TD Ameritrade Inc. has teamed up with major shareholder Toronto-Dominion Bank to make a joint bid for a coveted rival, Scottrade Financial Services Inc., which is exploring a sale that’s expected to fetch $4-billion (U.S.).

Privately owned Scottrade is the among the five largest U.S. discount brokers, although only roughly half the size of TD Ameritrade. In late September, Bloomberg reported the company was on the auction block.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Bank of Canada leaves key interest rate unchanged (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog