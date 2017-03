Shareholders of Toronto-Dominion Bank have struck a symbolic blow in favour of a broader push to give large institutional investors more sway in naming company directors.

A shareholder proposal urging the bank to adopt a proxy-access bylaw narrowly passed at TD’s annual meeting on Thursday, with 52.2 per cent support. It was the first proxy-access proposal put forward at any Canadian company, according to shareholder services firm Kingsdale Advisors.

