Infrastructure assets have gone from boring to buzzworthy, as political promises open the way for new investments in hard assets by deep-pocketed institutions.

A record amount of money is being amassed for investment into ports, bridges and power lines around the world by infrastructure firms, according to alternative asset data provider Preqin, and governments around the world are taking notice. Investors like the lower volatility, long-term nature and steady returns of investing in infrastructure. And in North America, the sector is alive with talk of a building boom to come.

