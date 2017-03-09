Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

The big money bets on a building boom Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jacqueline Nelson AND James Bradshaw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Infrastructure assets have gone from boring to buzzworthy, as political promises open the way for new investments in hard assets by deep-pocketed institutions.

A record amount of money is being amassed for investment into ports, bridges and power lines around the world by infrastructure firms, according to alternative asset data provider Preqin, and governments around the world are taking notice. Investors like the lower volatility, long-term nature and steady returns of investing in infrastructure. And in North America, the sector is alive with talk of a building boom to come.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Jacqueline Nelson @j2nelson, James Bradshaw @jembradshaw

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular