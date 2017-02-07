Canada’s dominant stock-exchange operator is vying for a role in what could be the world’s largest initial public offering.

TMX Group Ltd. is pitching the benefits of a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange to state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co., the biggest energy firm in the world. Exchange officials have travelled to Saudi Arabia on two occasions – first in October and again last month – to meet with “Saudi officials of significant influence,” the Toronto-based company said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

Report Typo/Error