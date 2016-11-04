One of the few constants these days in Canadian financial markets is TMX Group Ltd.’s top line, and investors can expect more of the same.

For more than four years now, Canada’s largest stock market operator has reported quarterly revenue between $165-million and $195-million each and every quarter.

TMX duly obliged again, in the period that ended on Sept. 30, reporting $180.3-million in revenue, up 3 per cent year-over-year.

