Canadian growth companies face a $4-billion funding shortfall compared to U.S. rivals that should be filled by tapping the country’s pension plans, banks and insurers, according to a study due to be released Tuesday and backed by TMX Group Ltd.

A roundtable made up of Canadian venture capitalists, bankers and executives from the country’s largest pension funds found that domestic entrepreneurs are good at launching leading-edge companies but struggle to scale up the businesses compared to peers in the United States and Britain, in part due to a lack of capital.

