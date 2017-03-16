|Rank
|Deal
|Date
|Amount ($000s) *
|1
|Thalmic Labs raises Series B financing
|9/19/2016
|158,172
|2
|DalCor Pharmaceuticals closes Series B financing
|4/18/2016
|128,150
|3
|Real Matters completes new financing
|3/30/2016
|100,000
|4
|Zymeworks secures series A financing
|1/8/2016
|86,500
|5
|Hopper secures $82M VC financing deal
|12/15/2016
|82,000
|6
|Blockstream secures Series A financing
|2/3/2016
|76,153
|7
|Farmers Edge secures new financing
|1/27/2016
|58,000
|8
|Turnstone Biologics raises Series B financing
|11/2/2016
|55,435
|9
|Breather Products secures Series C financing
|12/5/2016
|53,088
|10
|Buildscale/Vidyard secures Series C financing
|1/4/2016
|48,892
|11
|Indochino secures $42M strategic investment
|3/9/2016
|42,000
|12
|MSI Methylation Sciences secures financing
|10/6/2016
|39,630
|13
|Clearpath Robotics secures financing
|10/5/2016
|39,534
|14
|Axonify raises US$27M
|11/1/2016
|36,123
|15
|ecobee completes financing
|8/18/2016
|35,000
|16
|League closes Series A financing
|6/13/2016
|31,980
|17
|360insights secures $30M
|10/19/2016
|30,000
|18
|Bayer and Versant Ventures launch BlueRock Therapeutics
|12/12/2016
|29,565
|19
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals secures financing
|12/13/2016
|29,520
|20
|Diablo Technologies secures additional Series C financing
|1/12/2016
|27,153
|21
|eSentire secures financing
|2/3/2016
|27,000
|22
|FundThrough secures financing
|10/11/2016
|24,300
|23
|Q4 Web Systems secures Series B financing
|5/13/2016
|22,000
|24
|Big Viking Games raises financing
|11/2/2016
|21,750
|25
|Exact Imaging completes financing
|12/31/2016
|21,500
|26
|Ilkos Therapeutics secures $21M financing
|8/30/2016
|21,000
|27
|Bench Accounting secures Series B financing
|5/3/2016
|20,298
|28
|TransPod raises seed financing
|11/23/2016
|20,205
|29
|Peraso Technologies secured financing
|3/29/2016
|20,000
|30
|Assent Compliance secures financing
|5/4/2016
|20,000
|31
|Reno Sub-Systems closes Series B financing
|5/31/2016
|18,340
|32
|ESSA Pharma closes Clarus Lifesciences led financing
|1/14/2016
|17,979
|33
|Prinova secures financing
|6/27/2016
|17,000
|34
|MineSense Technologies raises another financing
|12/5/2016
|15,926
|35
|FreshGrade secures financing
|3/21/2016
|15,160
|36
|GlyPharm raises financing
|7/12/2016
|15,000
|37
|Wave Accounting secures financing
|9/8/2016
|14,758
|38
|Resson Aerospace raises financing
|4/15/2016
|14,100
|39
|Nulogy secures financing
|7/18/2016
|14,000
|40
|Gfycat secures financing
|10/6/2016
|13,210
|41
|Moj.io closes financing
|12/12/2016
|13,140
|42
|Diablo Technologies secures additional financing
|8/2/2016
|13,089
|43
|AddÉnergie Technologies raises financing
|4/6/2016
|12,800
|44
|FTQ commits US$10M to Fresche
|6/9/2016
|12,731
|45
|Farmers Edge secures another financing
|9/20/2016
|12,200
|46
|Kinduct Technologies secures Series A financing
|10/24/2016
|12,049
|47
|Encycle secures $11.5M
|12/13/2016
|11,500
|48
|Influitive raises additional Series B funding
|2/18/2016
|11,251
|49
|Intellijoint Surgical raises Series A financing
|11/1/2016
|11,000
|50
|INTEGA Skin secures financing
|1/25/2016
|10,800
SOURCE: CVCA // * ONLY VC/PIPE COMPONENT ACCOUNTED IN PUBLIC DEALS
