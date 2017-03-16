Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The top 50 Canadian VC deals of 2016

RankDealDateAmount ($000s) *
1Thalmic Labs raises Series B financing9/19/2016158,172
2DalCor Pharmaceuticals closes Series B financing4/18/2016128,150
3Real Matters completes new financing3/30/2016100,000
4Zymeworks secures series A financing1/8/201686,500
5Hopper secures $82M VC financing deal12/15/201682,000
6Blockstream secures Series A financing2/3/201676,153
7Farmers Edge secures new financing1/27/201658,000
8Turnstone Biologics raises Series B financing11/2/201655,435
9Breather Products secures Series C financing12/5/201653,088
10Buildscale/Vidyard secures Series C financing1/4/201648,892
11Indochino secures $42M strategic investment3/9/201642,000
12MSI Methylation Sciences secures financing10/6/201639,630
13Clearpath Robotics secures financing10/5/201639,534
14Axonify raises US$27M11/1/201636,123
15ecobee completes financing8/18/201635,000
16League closes Series A financing6/13/201631,980
17360insights secures $30M10/19/201630,000
18Bayer and Versant Ventures launch BlueRock Therapeutics12/12/201629,565
19Milestone Pharmaceuticals secures financing12/13/201629,520
20Diablo Technologies secures additional Series C financing1/12/201627,153
21eSentire secures financing2/3/201627,000
22FundThrough secures financing10/11/201624,300
23Q4 Web Systems secures Series B financing5/13/201622,000
24Big Viking Games raises financing11/2/201621,750
25Exact Imaging completes financing12/31/201621,500
26Ilkos Therapeutics secures $21M financing8/30/201621,000
27Bench Accounting secures Series B financing5/3/201620,298
28TransPod raises seed financing11/23/201620,205
29Peraso Technologies secured financing3/29/201620,000
30Assent Compliance secures financing5/4/201620,000
31Reno Sub-Systems closes Series B financing5/31/201618,340
32ESSA Pharma closes Clarus Lifesciences led financing1/14/201617,979
33Prinova secures financing6/27/201617,000
34MineSense Technologies raises another financing12/5/201615,926
35FreshGrade secures financing3/21/201615,160
36GlyPharm raises financing7/12/201615,000
37Wave Accounting secures financing9/8/201614,758
38Resson Aerospace raises financing4/15/201614,100
39Nulogy secures financing7/18/201614,000
40Gfycat secures financing10/6/201613,210
41Moj.io closes financing12/12/201613,140
42Diablo Technologies secures additional financing8/2/201613,089
43AddÉnergie Technologies raises financing4/6/201612,800
44FTQ commits US$10M to Fresche6/9/201612,731
45Farmers Edge secures another financing9/20/201612,200
46Kinduct Technologies secures Series A financing10/24/201612,049
47Encycle secures $11.5M12/13/201611,500
48Influitive raises additional Series B funding2/18/201611,251
49Intellijoint Surgical raises Series A financing11/1/201611,000
50INTEGA Skin secures financing1/25/201610,800
SOURCE: CVCA // * ONLY VC/PIPE COMPONENT ACCOUNTED IN PUBLIC DEALS

Visit The Globe's data store to purchase comprehensive tables from the Canadian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association. Tables include the top venture capital and private equity deals of 2016 and the CVCA's exclusive member list, including detailed metrics and contact information.

