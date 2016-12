Toro Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil-patch junior that dealt with shrinking borrowing capacity over the past year, has agreed to a $44-million buyout by a private-equity-backed rival.

Steelhead Petroleum Ltd. is buying Toro for 37 cents a share, a 69-per-cent premium over the average trading price over the past 10 days. Steelhead is one of several energy several companies owned by Calgary-based ARC Financial Corp.

