Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
Rachelle Younglai

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Two Canadian banks were brought in at the eleventh hour to work on the blockbuster fertilizer merger of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. and Agrium Inc.

Just weeks before the $36-billion (U.S.) deal was announced in early September, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was contacted to work as a financial adviser to Agrium and Royal Bank of Canada was engaged to work for Potash Corp., according to the management information circular.

The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog