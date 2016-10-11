Two Canadian banks were brought in at the eleventh hour to work on the blockbuster fertilizer merger of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. and Agrium Inc.

Just weeks before the $36-billion (U.S.) deal was announced in early September, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was contacted to work as a financial adviser to Agrium and Royal Bank of Canada was engaged to work for Potash Corp., according to the management information circular.

Report Typo/Error