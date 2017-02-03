Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Niall McGee

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Underwriters were forced to slash the price on Alamos Gold Inc.’s recent $250-million (U.S.) financing after a team of Canadian and global investment banks was caught holding large amounts of unsold stock, according to sources familiar with the deal. The development means the large profit investment bankers were due to make went up in smoke – and highlights the inherent risks in any “bought deal” financing.

