Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

U.S. banks benefit from postelection trading surge Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini AND James Bradshaw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Robust gains in fixed income trading revenue at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. are an early sign that a surge in activity after the U.S. election was felt across bond markets. And those strong fourth-quarter results are buttressing expectations that Canadian banks also benefited from that trend.

Report Typo/Error

Follow James Bradshaw on Twitter: @jembradshaw

Also on The Globe and Mail

Best investments for 2017 (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular