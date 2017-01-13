Robust gains in fixed income trading revenue at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. are an early sign that a surge in activity after the U.S. election was felt across bond markets. And those strong fourth-quarter results are buttressing expectations that Canadian banks also benefited from that trend.Report Typo/Error
