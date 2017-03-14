Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Valeant still under pressure to speed up turnaround, even after Ackman sells stake Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini - CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Joseph Papa can breathe a sigh of relief that he’s no longer under pressure to turn around Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. at a pace that suits U.S. hedge fund investor Bill Ackman. But make no mistake: the chief executive officer of the troubled Canadian drug maker is still under the gun.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

New business fund could double to $1-billion: Morneau (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular