Raymond James is extending its streak of senior investment banker hires, adding a new managing director in Calgary who will focus on energy exploration and development companies.

Sean Naylen is joining the independent dealer, effective today. He moves over from a software development firm, where he served as chief financial officer. Before that he was a managing director with Goldman Sachs in Calgary, and has also worked for Barclays Capital. and CIBC World Markets.

