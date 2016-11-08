Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Veteran energy banker joins Raymond James in Calgary Add to ...

Tim Kiladze

The Globe and Mail

Raymond James is extending its streak of senior investment banker hires, adding a new managing director in Calgary who will focus on energy exploration and development companies.

Sean Naylen is joining the independent dealer, effective today. He moves over from a software development firm, where he served as chief financial officer. Before that he was a managing director with Goldman Sachs in Calgary, and has also worked for Barclays Capital. and CIBC World Markets.

