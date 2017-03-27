Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A truck hauls a load at Teck Resources Coal Mountain operation near Sparwood, B.C. in a handout photo. (The Canadian Press)
Veteran RBC analyst joins Teck Resources Add to ...

Niall McGee - CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Long-time mining analyst Fraser Phillips has left RBC Dominion Securities Inc. for a corporate-sector job.

Mr. Phillips began a new role on Monday at Vancouver-based Teck Resources Ltd. He’ll serve as the base-metals miner’s senior vice-president of investor relations and strategic analysis.

An analyst leaving capital markets for industry is not unusual, and is a theme that has tended to play out in waves over the past few years. In 2013, for example, roughly 15 Calgary-based analysts left research for corporate roles.

Follow Niall McGee on Twitter: @niallcmcgee

 

