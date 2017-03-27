Long-time mining analyst Fraser Phillips has left RBC Dominion Securities Inc. for a corporate-sector job.
Mr. Phillips began a new role on Monday at Vancouver-based Teck Resources Ltd. He’ll serve as the base-metals miner’s senior vice-president of investor relations and strategic analysis.
An analyst leaving capital markets for industry is not unusual, and is a theme that has tended to play out in waves over the past few years. In 2013, for example, roughly 15 Calgary-based analysts left research for corporate roles.
