Long-time mining analyst Fraser Phillips has left RBC Dominion Securities Inc. for a corporate-sector job.

Mr. Phillips began a new role on Monday at Vancouver-based Teck Resources Ltd. He’ll serve as the base-metals miner’s senior vice-president of investor relations and strategic analysis.

An analyst leaving capital markets for industry is not unusual, and is a theme that has tended to play out in waves over the past few years. In 2013, for example, roughly 15 Calgary-based analysts left research for corporate roles.

