The market for initial public offerings in Canada is coming back to life after one of the most dormant years on record, rousing investors keen to cash in on their stakes and asset managers hungry to add new stocks to their portfolios.

Last month, oil field service company STEP Energy Services Ltd., fracking sand distributor Source Energy Services Inc. and parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. filed regulatory paperwork to have their shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Should these three businesses carry out their plans, the seeds to go public planted in just one month would equal the number of senior equity debuts that made it to market during all of 2016.

