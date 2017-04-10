Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Waterous fund acquires two-thirds of Northern Blizzard Resources

Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

A energy fund founded by Adam Waterous, the former Bank of Nova Scotia investment banker, has acquired two-thirds of Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. for $244-million, putting more Canadian heavy oil assets back in domestic hands.

Waterous Energy Fund said it bought the shares from a pair of U.S. private-equity firms, Riverstone Holdings LLC and NGP Capital Management LLC, for $3.60 apiece, marking the fund’s second investment since its founding earlier this year. Northern Blizzard is known for Western Canadian heavy oil production.

Follow Jeffrey Jones on Twitter: @the_Jeff_Jones

 

