Online investing platform Wealthsimple Inc. is set to expand into the United States with $20-million in fresh funding from Power Financial Corp.
The Toronto-based firm will again target young and inexperienced investors seeking easy-to-use digital services as it rolls out portfolio management offerings south of the border, as well as providing advice.Report Typo/Error
