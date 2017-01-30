Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jacqueline Nelson

Online investing platform Wealthsimple Inc. is set to expand into the United States with $20-million in fresh funding from Power Financial Corp.

The Toronto-based firm will again target young and inexperienced investors seeking easy-to-use digital services as it rolls out portfolio management offerings south of the border, as well as providing advice.

