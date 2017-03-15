Western Energy Services Corp. has upped the ante in the takeover battle for Savanna Energy Services Corp.
Western said on Wednesday it has added a 21-cent-a-share cash sweetener to its friendly offer of 0.85 of a Western share for each Savanna share.
The increase puts the value of its bid at $254-million based on Wednesday market prices and adds some of the safety of cash, which is a feature of a hostile rival offer from Total Energy Services Inc. That bid is currently worth about $226-million.Report Typo/Error
- Savanna Energy Services Corp$2.04+0.16(+8.51%)
- Updated March 15 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.