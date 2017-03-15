Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Western Energy Services ups its bid for Savanna Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Western Energy Services Corp. has upped the ante in the takeover battle for Savanna Energy Services Corp.

Western said on Wednesday it has added a 21-cent-a-share cash sweetener to its friendly offer of 0.85 of a Western share for each Savanna share.

The increase puts the value of its bid at $254-million based on Wednesday market prices and adds some of the safety of cash, which is a feature of a hostile rival offer from Total Energy Services Inc. That bid is currently worth about $226-million.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jeffrey Jones on Twitter: @the_Jeff_Jones

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular