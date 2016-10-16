One by one, the list of critics is growing. First, mortgage brokers made a stink about Ottawa’s new mortgage rules, then alternative lenders spouted off. On Friday, the Canadian Real Estate Association warned that first-time home buyers will suffer, and cautioned the Canadian economy could, too.

Amid all this hating, one group has been notably silent – Canada’s big banks. And there’s a particularly good reason why: They largely approve of the crackdown.

