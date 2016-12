With global growth prospects and a sizeable dividend, DH Corp. was one of Canada’s most promising financial technology companies. Then, over the span of six months in 2016, it lost more than half of its $4.2-billion market value. Last week, management said it is exploring sale options.

Such a swift and steep decline took investors by surprise. Yet, anyone scrambling to make sense of DH’s tumble shouldn’t be so shocked: Some warning signs were there.

Report Typo/Error