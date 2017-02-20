A generation ago, investment bank Lazard began opening offices in China. The timing proved prescient: The 169-year-old firm arrived in cities such as Beijing ahead of a wave of transformative deals that turned Chinese companies into global players.

Last August, Lazard set up an investment bank in Canada, acquiring a 15-employee mergers-and-acquisitions boutique in Toronto run by veteran deal maker Brian Hanson. Was that a sign the New York-based firm expects Canadians to become world beaters?

Report Typo/Error