Investment bankers spiced up the finance menu last year by serving up a made-in-America dish for Canadian companies that want to raise money by selling stock.

Two successful equity sales – one from Encana Corp. and the other from an investor in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. – were done using what’s known as a “block trade” approach created by U.S. investment banks. In this type of offering, the fees banks receive depend on the final price the shares sell for.

