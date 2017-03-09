Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canada’s largest financial institutions have pooled more than $500-million in capital to help grow Canadian businesses, and hope to double their investment in a decade – if the returns are adequate.

The Canadian Business Growth Fund is a private-sector experiment urged on by the federal government, which will serve as a source of bridge funding between early-stage venture capital firms and the public markets. The name of the game is patience, with many investments carrying five– to ten-year time horizons.

