There’s an old line about the dog that catches the car. That’s Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
The Toronto-based bank just sunk its teeth into PrivateBancorp Inc., scoring a landmark victory Friday when shareholders in the U.S. bank voted in favour of CIBC’s $4.9-billion takeover, an offer that was twice sweetened and very much in doubt until the final ballot was counted.Report Typo/Error
- PrivateBancorp Inc$59.56+0.08(+0.13%)
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$78.11-0.27(-0.34%)
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$107.12-0.17(-0.16%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$63.10-0.32(-0.50%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$46.02-0.30(-0.65%)
- Royal Bank of Canada$92.48-0.27(-0.29%)
- Bank of Montreal$94.04-0.44(-0.47%)
- Updated May 12 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.