Somewhere between the office bowling alley and the yoga studio, Bank of Nova Scotia is trying to disrupt itself.
On Thursday, the bank marked the official launch of its flagship Digital Factory, a 70,000-square-foot startup-esque hub on Toronto’s King Street East – modern, colourful and full of amenities like ping pong tables and a meeting room named after Andy Warhol.Report Typo/Error
