Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Scotiabank Digital Factory, ‎a 70,000-square-foot startup-esque hub on Toronto’s King Street East. (Handout)
Scotiabank Digital Factory, ‎a 70,000-square-foot startup-esque hub on Toronto’s King Street East. (Handout)

‘Work space matters’: Inside Scotiabank’s Digital Factory Add to ...

Subscribers Only

James Bradshaw - BANKING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Somewhere between the office bowling alley and the yoga studio, Bank of Nova Scotia is trying to disrupt itself.

On Thursday, the bank marked the official launch of its flagship Digital Factory, ‎a 70,000-square-foot startup-esque hub on Toronto’s King Street East – modern, colourful and full of amenities like ping pong tables and a meeting room named after Andy Warhol.

Report Typo/Error

Follow James Bradshaw on Twitter: @jembradshaw

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular