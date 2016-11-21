Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Report on Business

Tim Kiladze

After several attempts to sell or spin off its Brazilian assets, Yamana Gold Corp.’s finally found some luck.

Late last week, the Canadian gold producer filed a final prospectus for its initial public offering of Brio Gold Corp., a new, separate company that will hold the Brazilian properties.

The deal was a tricky sell when it first launched in October, because unlike a traditional IPO, Yamana decided to do this one by way of a rights offering. Under these terms, existing shareholders were given the right to purchase stock in the new company. Normally, spin-outs involve offering the shares to a mix of new and existing shareholders.

