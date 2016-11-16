Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Nicolas Van Praet

MONTREAL — The Globe and Mail

Bombardier Inc. expects to reap as much as $1.4-billion (U.S.) from its return to the bond markets as investor demand for its debt is proving to be strong, a source familiar with the sales process said.

The Montreal-based plane and train maker is tapping the bond market for the first time since February, 2015, in an offering led by Bank of America Merrill-Lynch. Proceeds would reduce near-term liquidity concerns to the extent it is used to repay other debt coming due through 2018, Fitch Ratings said.

  • Bombardier Inc
    $1.91
    -0.09
    (-4.50%)
  • Updated November 16 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

