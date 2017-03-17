Jobs in the accommodation and food-services industry are most vulnerable to automation, according to a new study released this week, as fast-food chains across the country embrace self-ordering technology.

Although the C.D. Howe Institute study found that Canada’s labour market is concentrated in industries that have a low probability of being taken over by robots, the report said that 72 per cent of employment in the accommodation and food-services industry was “highly susceptible” to automation.

