A tiny trading venue run by Canada’s largest market operator is facing scrutiny from Down Under.
TSX Alpha, one of two stock markets in Canada that intentionally slow down some orders through a so-called speed bump, is doing more harm than good for Canadian investors, according to a report spearheaded by a professor at the University of Sydney. The report’s findings are adding fuel to a debate that has been raging on Bay Street between those who love the trading venue and others who love to hate it.Report Typo/Error
