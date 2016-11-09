Sun Life Financial Inc., Canada’s third-largest insurer by assets, reported a 21-per-cent jump in quarterly underlying profit, helped by strong growth in the United States and Canada.
The company’s underlying net income rose to $639-million or $1.04 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $528-million or 86 cents a year earlier.
Sun Life said on Wednesday net income rose 53 per cent to $737-million or $1.20 per share.
The insurer also raised its quarterly dividend by 4 per cent to 42 cents per share.
