Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 26, 2016. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)
A Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 26, 2016. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

TD Ameritrade, TD Bank near $4-billion Scottrade deal Add to ...

MATTHEW MONKS

Bloomberg News

Published

Last updated

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. and its largest stakeholder, Toronto-Dominion Bank, are nearing a deal to buy online brokerage Scottrade Financial Services Inc. for $4-billion (U.S.), according to people with knowledge of the matter.

TD Ameritrade would acquire Scottrade’s brokerage operations for about $2.7-billion in cash and stock, while Toronto-Dominion would purchase Scottrade’s banking operations for $1.3-billion in cash, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks aren’t public. The takeover may be announced as soon as Monday before markets open in North America, the people said.

The transaction would combine two of the largest online brokerages, an industry under pressure from lower trading volumes and sluggish revenue growth. Such platforms are used by consumers, wealth advisers and other investors to trade securities outside of traditional brokerages. Bloomberg reported last month that Scottrade was working with an adviser to explore a sale. The St. Louis Business Journal reported the pending agreement on Saturday.

A representative for the Toronto-based bank declined to comment, and representatives for Omaha, Nebraska-based TD Ameritrade and Town & Country, Missouri-based Scottrade didn’t respond to messages outside of normal business hours.

Toronto-Dominion Bank owns more than 42 per cent of TD Ameritrade, qualifying it as a non-bank subsidiary of the Canadian lender under U.S. banking regulations.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog