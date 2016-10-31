Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto-Dominion Bank has made a preliminary offer of about $600-million to buy wealth management firm Richardson GMP Ltd., according to people familiar with the sale process. (Chris Watti/Reuter)
RITA TRICHUR and Niall McGee

Toronto-Dominion Bank has made a preliminary offer of about $600-million to buy wealth management firm Richardson GMP Ltd., according to people familiar with the sale process.

TD, Canada’s second-largest bank by assets, recently sought an extension on its exclusivity to perform due diligence on the asset before making a binding bid. The bank’s due diligence period with Richardson GMP runs until Nov. 22, one of those people said.

