Toronto-Dominion Bank has made a preliminary offer of about $600-million to buy wealth management firm Richardson GMP Ltd., according to people familiar with the sale process.
TD, Canada’s second-largest bank by assets, recently sought an extension on its exclusivity to perform due diligence on the asset before making a binding bid. The bank’s due diligence period with Richardson GMP runs until Nov. 22, one of those people said.Report Typo/Error
Follow @niallcmcgeeon Twitter:
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$60.520.00(0.00%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$45.230.00(0.00%)
- Updated October 28 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.