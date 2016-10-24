Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 26, 2016. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp said on Monday it would buy privately held Scottrade Financial Services Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $4-billion.

TD Ameritrade, the biggest discount brokerage by trade executions, said it expected to realize about $450-million in combined annual expense synergies, and more than $300-million in additional longer-term opportunities once the deal closes.

