Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canada’s second-biggest lender, on Thursday reported quarterly earnings ahead of market expectations, helped by a strong performance in both the United States and Canada.

TD said earnings per share in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 rose to $1.32, compared with $1.17 a year ago. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of $1.27 per share during the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Our focus on organic growth, combined with favourable market conditions this quarter led to strong results in our retail and wholesale business segments on both sides of the border,” Chief Executive Bharat Masrani said.

Overall net income rose to $2.5-billion from $2.2-billion in the same period a year ago.

The bank’s Canadian retail business reported net income of $1.6-billion, up 4 per cent. Its U.S. retail business posted net income of $800-million, up 7 per cent and its investment banking business reported net income of $267-million, up 66 per cent.

TD increased its dividend by $0.05 compared with the previous quarter to $0.60 and announced plans to buy back 15 million of its common shares, equivalent to about 0.8 per cent of shares currently being traded.

Report Typo/Error