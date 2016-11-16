Toronto-Dominion Bank became the second major lender to hike mortgage rates amid soaring bond yields and federal government rule changes – though it is taking a more measured approach than rival Royal Bank of Canada.
TD has raised the cost of its four-year and five-year fixed-rate mortgages by 5 and 10 basis points, respectively. (A basis point is 1/100th of a percentage point.) Its fixed four-year mortgages now charge 2.44 per cent annually, and its fixed five-year mortgages now charge 2.69 per cent.Report Typo/Error
