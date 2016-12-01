Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canada’s second-biggest lender, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter earnings grew, in line with market expectations, driven by strong growth at its U.S. retail business.

The bank said its earnings rose to $1.22 per share in the fourth quarter through Oct. 31, from $1.14 a year earlier, matching the average forecast of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chief Financial Officer Riaz Ahmed said he expected the bank to benefit from an improving U.S. economy during 2017.

TD is one of the ten biggest banks in the United States, where it has a major retail presence with 1,300 branches.

“If these conditions are sustained into 2017, I think we’ll be well poised to deliver inside our medium term 7 to 10 per cent earnings growth objective,” he said.

Ahmed said the bank continued to evaluate acquisition opportunities in the U.S. but rising valuations were deterring deals.

“We’re always looking at acquisitions that would be accretive to us but we’ve also been saying over the last couple of years that, for banking acquisitions particularly, valuations have been steep,” he said.

Net income, excluding one-off items, rose to $2.35-billion in the quarter to Oct. 31, compared with $2.18-billion the year before. For the full year, net income, excluding one-off items, rose to $9.29-billion from $8.75-billion the year before.

U.S. retail net income rose to $701-million from $595-million the year before.

