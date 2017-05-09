Ontario Teachers Pension Plan is opposing Bombardier Inc.’s executive compensation plan and withholding its vote for chairman Pierre Beaudoin, adding its voice to what appears to be a growing number of institutional shareholders seeking board level change at the Canadian aircraft manufacturer.

Teachers confirmed on its website that it will not support the candidacy of Mr. Beaudoin as the plane maker’s executive chairman.

The scion of Quebec’s powerful Bombardier family, which founded the plane and train maker and controls it through multiple-voting shares, has come under severe scrutiny in recent weeks following a public uproar caused by the company’s plan to increase the 2016 pay package of its top executives by nearly 50 per cent.

Teachers also said it would vote against Bombardier’s proposed executive compensation package in an advisory say-on-pay vote.

“Our assessment of recent events confirms the need for independent board leadership,” Teachers said in an explanation of its voting intentions. It added that it typically does not support boards installing individuals in the role of executive chair.

Teachers’ position comes after the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Bombardier’s largest non-family shareholder, sent a pointed letter to the plane maker Monday saying it would not support Mr. Beaudoin’s candidacy and also taking a stance against the compensation plans. The Caisse said “the composition, operation and leadership of the board of directors of Bombardier must improve if the company is to deliver its plan and realize its potential.”

The stance by some of Bombardier’s major investors increases the pressure on Mr. Beaudoin and his family ahead of a potentially fractious annual shareholders meeting Thursday. Because the family holds about 53 per cent of the votes despite owning a roughly 13 per cent equity stake, the proposals put to shareholders by the Bombardier board will likely pass. But a significant number of rejection votes could prove embarrassing for the board and force the company to make changes including further board renewal.

Other shareholders have also signalled their displeasure with the board. British Columbia Investment Management Corp. signalled it is withholding votes for the proposed election of all three returning directors on the board’s compensation committee. It is also voting against all non-independent directors on the ballot except the CEO, saying the board’s overall independence is low.

Quebec’s Solidarity Fund FTQ said it cast its votes on 21 million Bombardier shares against the compensation package and withheld its votes for Mr. Beaudoin and for members of the compensation committee. “We think that Bombardier has to review the chair of the board to have a member which is independent from the controlling (family),” said Fund spokesman Patrick McQuilken.

Teachers said it analyzed the Bombardier board’s approach to compensation and has concerns to such a degree that it cannot support the pay package plan. Nevertheless, it said it would vote in favour of the directors on the compensation committee. It also supports Alain Bellemare as Bombardier’s chief executive.

“While we acknowledge company’s performance is improving, the onus is on the board, through the [compensation discussion and analysis materials] to communicate clearly to shareholders a compelling rationale to support compensation decisions,” Teachers said. “Unfortunately, through our assessment of Bombardier’s [materials] we found important information missing (i.e. actual performance) to support the compensation decisions of the board.”

Simon Letendre, a Bombardier spokesman, said the issues of the election of directors and the approach to executive compensation are on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting. “We will have an opportunity to discuss these important questions at this time,” he said. “And yes, Mr. Beaudoin will stand for re-election.”

