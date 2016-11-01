Telecom company Trilogy International Partners LLC, which runs wireless networks in New Zealand and Bolivia, plans to go public in Canada by agreeing to a takeover offer from Toronto-based Alignvest Acquisition Corp.

Trilogy, a private company founded by U.S. wireless entrepreneur John Stanton, announced a transaction late Tuesday that will pay down debt and create a Toronto Stock Exchange-listed wireless company with a $1-billion enterprise value.

The transaction will see Alignvest, a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC, and its backers invest a total of $269-million (U.S.) in Trilogy for a 50.1 per cent stake in the company. That includes cashed raised when the SPAC went public last year, and an additional $61-million of new capital from Alignvest management and backers. Alignvest shareholders must approve the acquisition and a vote is expected early in the new year.

If the transaction is approved, Alignvest chairman Nadir Mohamed, former CEO of Rogers Communications Inc., and Anthony Lacavera, former CEO of Wind Mobile Canada, are expected to join the Trilogy board of directors.

Mr. Stanton and his team, who previously had senior roles at McCaw Cellular Inc. and several other wireless companies, will roll their $295-million equity stake in Trilogy into the new company, and invest an additional $5-million. Mr. Stanton lives in Bellevue, Wash., and recently led a group that acquired the Seattle Mariners major league baseball team.

Alignvest’s investment will be used to pay down Trilogy’s debt, which includes high yield bonds that carry a 13 per cent interest rate, and fund growth initiatives, including potential acquisitions.

Trilogy owns the number-three telecom companies in New Zealand and Bolivia, and both are markets that resemble Canada 10 years ago, with double-digit wireless growth and three incumbent wireless providers. The New Zealand company, called 2degrees, has 23 per cent market share and estimated 2016 revenues of $321-million. In Bolivia, Trilogy controls NuevaTel, which has 24 per cent of wireless users and $217-million of projected revenue this year.

Six Canadian SPACs went public over the past 18 months and raised a total of $1-billion (Canadian). Under the regulations that govern SPACs, the companies need to complete a transaction with a pre-set time frame, typically two years, or return their capital to investors. Alignvest is the third SPAC to announce a transaction.

The first proposed SPAC deal, which would have seen Infor Acquisition Corp. acquire a stake in lease finance company ECN Capital, was cancelled by the two companies last month ahead of a vote by Infor shareholders.

Report Typo/Error