Telus Corp, one of Canada’s three big telecommunications companies, reported a 67 per cent fall in quarterly profit due to restructuring charges.
The company’s net income fell to $87-million, or 14 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $261-million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company recorded restructuring and other charges of $255-million in the fourth quarter compared with $72-million a year earlier.
Vancouver-based Telus, which competes with Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc, said operating revenue rose to $3.31-billion from $3.22-billion.
