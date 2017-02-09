Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A Telus store in Toronto. (Fred Lum/Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
A Telus store in Toronto. (Fred Lum/Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Telus profit misses as it pays more to win wireless customers Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Telus Corp., one of Canada’s three big telecom providers, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as operating expenses rose and it spent more to attract wireless customers.

The company said it expects 2017 revenue to grow by 2.5-3.5 per cent.

Telus added 87,000 net postpaid wireless customers in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 62,000 a year earlier.

The company’s wireless customers, on average, including those on contracts and those who pay upfront for cellular service, paid $66.24 per month, about 4 per cent higher than a year earlier.

However, Telus’s cost of acquiring wireless customers rose about 6 per cent to $500 per gross subscriber addition.

The company’s net income fell 67 per cent to $87-million, or 14 cents per share, in the fourth quarter.

Excluding items, including a restructuring charge of $255-million, the company earned 53 cents per share, missing the average analysts’ estimate of 58 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Telus’ operating revenue rose 2.7 per cent to $3.31-billion, missing estimates of $3.33-billion.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular