Telus Corp. reported a steep drop in profit for the final quarter of 2016 as it made one-time payments to employees totalling $305-million.

The Vancouver-based telecommunications provider added more Internet and wireless customers in the period than expected, however, and forecast continued revenue and profit growth for 2017.

Telus said Thursday its profit was down 67 per cent in the fourth quarter to $87-million or 14 cents per share, largely due to the $305-million paid to employees.

The company called the payments a “transformative compensation expense” and said it agreed to pay all of its Canadian employees lump-sum amounts – some in cash and some in common shares of Telus – in return for a freeze on salary increases and other benefit concessions.

Telus reached a new collective agreement with its largest union – the Telecommunications Workers Union, which covers 10,500 workers – in November and agreements with two separate Quebec unions the following month.

The company’s next salary increases for almost all of its Canadian work force, including management employees, are now planned for 2019, it said, adding, “This arrangement will provide us with financial flexibility to make the necessary growth and retention investments within a competitive environment.”

Telus has been spending heavily on upgrades to its landline and wireless networks, upgrading its older infrastructure to faster fibre-optic cable. It said it spent $2.97-billion on capital expenditures in 2016 and plans to invest a further $2.9-billion this year.

It has been under some pressure from investors to prove it can continue to make those large-scale investments while still returning cash to shareholders through regular dividend increases and share buybacks.

Telus CEO Darren Entwistle pointed to the company’s record on that front in a statement Thursday. “Notably, we returned over $1.2-billion to shareholders in both dividends and share purchases [in 2016] and we are targeting another 7 to 10 per cent increase in dividends in 2017.”

Telus reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.3-billion, up 2.7 per cent from the same period a year earlier and roughly in line with analyst estimates.

On an adjusted basis, its profit was 53 cents per share, down 1.9 per cent and missing average analyst projections of 58 cents.

The company’s financial results – including its forecast of 2.5 to 3.5 per cent revenue growth in 2017 – were largely in line with expectations while it outperformed on subscriber growth, said Desjardins Securities Inc. analyst Maher Yaghi.

Telus added 87,000 new contract wireless subscribers in the period, outpacing an expected increase of 72,000, and kept its rate of customer turnover well below industry norms at 0.98 per cent.

But its two national rivals BCE Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc. both attracted more contract wireless customers in the fourth quarter, with 112,000 and 93,000, respectively. The companies all described the quarter as competitive and analysts said the Canadian wireless market appears to be strong, with more subscriber growth than initially expected.

Telus had wireless revenue of $1.7-billion, up 5.4 per cent from last year, boosted by growth in average revenue per user (ARPU), which increased by 3.9 per cent to $66.24 per month.

The company said it added 24,000 new Internet customers in the quarter and 16,000 television subscribers. Revenue at its landline division was up 1.3 per cent to $1.5-billion.

“Quite significantly, Telus produced far better than expected Internet net adds, potentially moderating concerns in the market around losing ground to its cable competitor [Shaw Communications Inc.],” said Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige.

Last year Shaw, which competes with Telus for residential customers in British Columbia and Alberta, put an aggressive push on Internet sales with lower prices for high-speed plans. The Calgary-based company also recently introduced a new television platform in a bid to better compete with Telus’s Optik TV.

Despite its strong subscriber numbers, Telus cited the economic slowdown in Alberta as a factor that moderated growth across all of its businesses.

