Telus Corp., one of Canada’s three big telecommunications companies, reported a 16.7-per-cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as it added more wireless customers.

The company’s net income rose to $441-million, or 73 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $378-million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Vancouver-based Telus, which competes with Rogers Communications Inc. and BCE Inc., said operating revenue rose to $3.20-billion from $3.11-billion.

