Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A Telus store in Toronto. (Fred Lum/Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
A Telus store in Toronto. (Fred Lum/Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Telus profit jumps on wireless gains Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Telus Corp., one of Canada’s three big telecommunications companies, reported a 16.7-per-cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as it added more wireless customers.

The company’s net income rose to $441-million, or 73 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $378-million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Vancouver-based Telus, which competes with Rogers Communications Inc. and BCE Inc., said operating revenue rose to $3.20-billion from $3.11-billion.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular