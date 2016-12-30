Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

From intriguing deals to colourful lawsuits, Bay Street endured a great deal of surprises in 2016. (Galit Rodan For The Globe and Mail)
What surprised Bay Street in 2016

Niall McGee

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

There was no shortage of surprising business news in 2016. From captivating deals to colourful lawsuits, here’s some of what set tongues wagging on Bay Street this year.

Baazov’s bid for Amaya

David Baazov’s $4.1-billion (U.S.) proposal to privatize Amaya Inc., announced on Nov. 14, was “unusual” from the get-go. A Globe and Mail investigation raised questions about the financial wherewithal of the four overseas equity sponsors initially named as backers of his bid. The head of KBC Aldini Capital Ltd., one of those firms, told this newspaper he “never even heard of Amaya” and filed complaint letters with U.S. and Canadian regulators over “fraudulent use” of his firm’s name. Another backer, Ferdyne Advisory Inc., didn’t appear to be a going concern. The Globe further revealed that another investor only had about $59-million under management, as of earlier this year. Then on Dec. 20, Mr. Baazov abruptly announced his bid was dead, noting that “certain shareholders” of Amaya wanted more money than he and his investors were willing to pay.

