The Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Denver, Colorado, U.S., on Friday, March 11, 2011. (Matthew Staver/Bloomberg)
Forget making that trip to Buffalo, The Cheesecake Factory will soon be in Canada.

The U.S. restaurant chain says it will be opening its first Canadian location at Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre in the fall.

The location will span more than 10,000 square feet and serve more than 250 items including pizza, burgers, pasta, steaks and seafood.

The menu will also include a selection of more than 50 cheesecake and dessert options.

Founded in 1972 in Los Angeles, The Cheesecake Factory owns and operates 208 restaurants in the U.S.

