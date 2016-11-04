Bill and Hillary Clinton have been paid a total of $12.4-million (U.S.) for giving speeches in Canada since leaving the White House in 2000. The following is a comprehensive list of those events, sourced from disclosure documents.
Events are listed in chronological order, and can be filtered by speaker, province or year. (Only one filter can be applied at a time. Click or tap the arrows for additional information.)
|Speaker
|Event host
|Date
|Location
|Fee (U.S. dollars)
|Sponsor
|Bill Clinton
|Jim Pattison Group
|March 9, 2001
|Vancouver, B.C.
|$150,000
|Bill Clinton
|Morgan Firestone Foundation
|May 2, 2001
|Oakville, Ont.
|$125,000
|Bill Clinton
|Canadian Society for Yad Vashem
|June 25, 2001
|Toronto, Ont.
|$125,000
|Bill Clinton
|SFX Sports Group
|Aug. 20, 2001
|Aurora, Ont.
|$125,000
|Magna
|Bill Clinton
|Calgary Renaissance
|Nov. 8, 2001
|Calgary, Alta.
|$125,000
|Bill Clinton
|Pinpoint Knowledge Mgmt, The Portables
|Nov. 9, 2001
|Richmond, B.C.
|$125,000
|Bill Clinton
|ORT Montreal
|Feb. 18, 2002
|Montreal, Que.
|$125,000
|Bill Clinton
|Personal Dynamics
|April 5, 2002
|Montreal, Que.
|$125,000
|Provente.com
|Bill Clinton
|Canadian Hadassah - WIZO
|July 29, 2002
|Toronto, Ont.
|$125,000
|Bill Clinton
|London Drugs
|Nov. 4, 2002
|Mississauga, Ont.
|$125,000
|Bill Clinton
|MDM Investments Ltd.
|Dec. 9, 2003
|Winnipeg, Man.
|$125,000
|Maz Concerts
|Bill Clinton
|Hon. Frank McKenna's Annual Business Networking Event
|May 5, 2004
|Wallace, N.S.
|$125,000
|Bill Clinton
|tinePublic Inc.
|Oct. 17, 2005
|London, Ont.
|$125,000
|Bill Clinton
|Inter'l Centre for Business Information
|Oct. 18, 2005
|Toronto, Ont.
|$125,000
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within Inc.
|Oct. 18, 2005
|Toronto, Ont.
|$350,000
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within Inc.
|Oct. 19, 2005
|Calgary, Alta.
|$300,000
|Bill Clinton
|Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center
|March 5, 2006
|Toronto, Ont.
|$150,000
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within Inc.
|March 6, 2006
|Ottawa, Ont.
|$270,000
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within Inc.
|March 7, 2006
|Montreal, Que.
|$200,000
|Bill Clinton
|tinePublic Inc.
|March 8, 2006
|Saskatoon, Sask.
|$125,000
|Bill Clinton
|tinePublic Inc.
|March 9, 2006
|Edmonton, Alta.
|$150,000
|Bill Clinton
|McCreath Communications
|March 9, 2006
|Regina, Sask.
|$125,000
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within Inc.
|March 10, 2006
|Vancouver, B.C.
|$300,000
|Bill Clinton
|World Leaders Forum
|May 15, 2006
|Toronto, Ont.
|$150,000
|Bill Clinton
|tinePublic Inc.
|July 26, 2006
|Halifax, N.S.
|$150,000
|Bill Clinton
|Hon. Frank McKenna's Annual Business Networking Event
|July 27, 2006
|Wallace, N.S.
|$75,000
|Bill Clinton
|Ardee's Festival Inc.
|Sept. 6, 2006
|Saint John, N.B.
|$150,000
|Bill Clinton
|Jewish National Fund - Montreal
|Nov. 8, 2006
|Ottawa, Ont.
|$150,000
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within on behalf of Nelson Mandela Children's Fund Canada
|Nov. 9, 2006
|Toronto, Ont.
|$150,000
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within on behalf of Que. Breakfast Club
|Nov. 9, 2006
|Montreal, Que.
|$150,000
|Bill Clinton
|McCreath Communications
|Nov. 10, 2006
|Kelowna, B.C.
|$150,000
|Bill Clinton
|tinePublic Inc.
|Nov. 10, 2006
|Victoria, B.C.
|$100,000
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within Inc.
|April 3, 2007
|Montreal, Que.
|$250,000
|Bill Clinton
|Nemex Network Corp.
|June 20, 2007
|Quebec City, Que.
|$150,000
|Bill Clinton
|United Parcel Service
|June 20, 2007
|Toronto, Ont.
|$150,000
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within Inc.
|Nov. 13, 2007
|Toronto, Ont.
|$150,000
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within Inc.
|Nov. 13, 2007
|Toronto, Ont.
|$200,000
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within Inc.
|Nov. 13, 2007
|Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.
|$175,000
|Bill Clinton
|Economic Club of Toronto
|April 25, 2008
|Toronto, Ont.
|$175,000
|Bill Clinton
|Green Living Enterprises
|April 25, 2008
|Toronto, Ont.
|$175,000
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within Inc.
|June 20, 2008
|Edmonton, Alta.
|$525,000
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within Inc.
|Oct. 16, 2008
|Toronto, Ont.
|$200,000
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within Inc.
|Nov. 25, 2008
|Moncton, N.B.
|$175,000
|TD Bank
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within Inc.
|Nov. 25, 2008
|Montreal, Que.
|$175,000
|TD Bank
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within Inc.
|Nov. 26, 2008
|London, Ont.
|$175,000
|TD Bank
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within Inc.
|May 28, 2009
|Halifax, N.S.
|$175,000
|TD Bank
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within Inc.
|May 28, 2009
|St. John's, Nfld.
|$175,000
|TD Bank
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within Inc.
|May 29, 2009
|Toronto, Ont.
|$175,000
|TD Bank
|Bill Clinton
|Canadian National Exhibition
|Aug. 29, 2009
|Toronto, Ont.
|$175,000
|Federal government
|Bill Clinton
|TD Bank on behalf of ONEXONE charity
|Sept. 13, 2009
|Toronto, Ont.
|$150,000
|TD Bank
|Bill Clinton
|TD Bank
|Nov. 3, 2009
|Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|$175,000
|TD Bank
|Bill Clinton
|The Essex Region Conservation Foundation
|April 15, 2010
|Windsor, Ont.
|$155,000
|Bill Clinton
|The Vancouver Board of Trade
|May 20, 2010
|Vancouver, B.C.
|$175,000
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within Inc.
|May 20, 2010
|Calgary, Alta.
|$175,000
|TD Bank
|Bill Clinton
|The Power Within Inc.
|Oct. 29, 2010
|Montreal, Que.
|$175,000
|Bill Clinton
|University of New Brunswick
|May 11, 2011
|Fredericton, N.B.
|$140,000
|TD Bank
|Bill Clinton
|St. Francis Xavier University
|May 11, 2011
|Antigonish, N.S.
|$140,000
|TD Bank
|Bill Clinton
|Yum! Restaurants International
|May 27, 2011
|Vancouver, B.C.
|$160,000
|Bill Clinton
|City of Surrey, B.C.
|Oct. 20, 2011
|Surrey, B.C.
|$175,000
|Bill Clinton
|Ontario Chamber of Commerce
|Nov. 21, 2011
|Toronto, Ont.
|$175,000
|Hillary Clinton
|The Vancouver Board of Trade
|March 5, 2014
|Vancouver, B.C.
|$275,500
|Hillary Clinton
|tinePublic Inc.
|March 6, 2014
|Calgary, Alta.
|$225,500
|CIBC and Calgary Chamber of Commerce
|Hillary Clinton
|Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal
|March 18, 2014
|Montreal, Que.
|$275,000
|Bill Clinton
|Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center
|May 12, 2014
|Toronto, Ont.
|$275,000
|Hillary Clinton
|tinePublic Inc.
|June 16, 2014
|Toronto, Ont.
|$150,000
|Hillary Clinton
|tinePublic Inc.
|June 18, 2014
|Edmonton, Alta.
|$100,000
|Bill Clinton
|Hogan Lovells US LLP
|June 20, 2014
|Toronto, Ont.
|$225,000
|CIBC and others
|Hillary Clinton
|Canada 2020
|Oct. 6, 2014
|Ottawa, Ont.
|$275,500
|CIBC and others
|Hillary Clinton
|tinePublic Inc.
|Jan. 21, 2015
|Winnipeg, Man.
|$267,500
|CIBC
|Hillary Clinton
|tinePublic Inc.
|Jan. 21, 2015
|Saskatoon, Sask.
|$202,500
|CIBC
|Hillary Clinton
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|Jan. 22, 2015
|Whistler, B.C.
|$150,000
