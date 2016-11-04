Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Bill Clinton speaks at the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto in 2009. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Bill Clinton speaks at the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto in 2009.

(Mark Blinch/Reuters)

The Clintons’ Canadian speeches: Who paid them – and how much Add to ...

Karen Howlett

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Bill and Hillary Clinton have been paid a total of $12.4-million (U.S.) for giving speeches in Canada since leaving the White House in 2000. The following is a comprehensive list of those events, sourced from disclosure documents. 

Events are listed in chronological order, and can be filtered by speaker, province or year. (Only one filter can be applied at a time. Click or tap the arrows for additional information.)

SpeakerEvent hostDateLocationFee (U.S. dollars)Sponsor
Bill ClintonJim Pattison GroupMarch 9, 2001Vancouver, B.C.$150,000
Bill ClintonMorgan Firestone FoundationMay 2, 2001Oakville, Ont.$125,000
Bill ClintonCanadian Society for Yad VashemJune 25, 2001Toronto, Ont.$125,000
Bill ClintonSFX Sports GroupAug. 20, 2001Aurora, Ont.$125,000Magna
Bill ClintonCalgary RenaissanceNov. 8, 2001Calgary, Alta.$125,000
Bill ClintonPinpoint Knowledge Mgmt, The PortablesNov. 9, 2001Richmond, B.C.$125,000
Bill ClintonORT MontrealFeb. 18, 2002Montreal, Que.$125,000
Bill ClintonPersonal DynamicsApril 5, 2002Montreal, Que.$125,000Provente.com
Bill ClintonCanadian Hadassah - WIZOJuly 29, 2002Toronto, Ont.$125,000
Bill ClintonLondon DrugsNov. 4, 2002Mississauga, Ont.$125,000
Bill ClintonMDM Investments Ltd.Dec. 9, 2003Winnipeg, Man.$125,000Maz Concerts
Bill ClintonHon. Frank McKenna's Annual Business Networking EventMay 5, 2004Wallace, N.S.$125,000
Bill ClintontinePublic Inc.Oct. 17, 2005London, Ont.$125,000
Bill ClintonInter'l Centre for Business InformationOct. 18, 2005Toronto, Ont.$125,000
Bill ClintonThe Power Within Inc.Oct. 18, 2005Toronto, Ont.$350,000
Bill ClintonThe Power Within Inc.Oct. 19, 2005Calgary, Alta.$300,000
Bill ClintonFriends of Simon Wiesenthal CenterMarch 5, 2006Toronto, Ont.$150,000
Bill ClintonThe Power Within Inc.March 6, 2006Ottawa, Ont.$270,000
Bill ClintonThe Power Within Inc.March 7, 2006Montreal, Que.$200,000
Bill ClintontinePublic Inc.March 8, 2006Saskatoon, Sask.$125,000
Bill ClintontinePublic Inc.March 9, 2006Edmonton, Alta.$150,000
Bill ClintonMcCreath CommunicationsMarch 9, 2006Regina, Sask.$125,000
Bill ClintonThe Power Within Inc.March 10, 2006Vancouver, B.C.$300,000
Bill ClintonWorld Leaders ForumMay 15, 2006Toronto, Ont.$150,000
Bill ClintontinePublic Inc.July 26, 2006Halifax, N.S.$150,000
Bill ClintonHon. Frank McKenna's Annual Business Networking EventJuly 27, 2006Wallace, N.S.$75,000
Bill ClintonArdee's Festival Inc.Sept. 6, 2006Saint John, N.B.$150,000
Bill ClintonJewish National Fund - MontrealNov. 8, 2006Ottawa, Ont.$150,000
Bill ClintonThe Power Within on behalf of Nelson Mandela Children's Fund CanadaNov. 9, 2006Toronto, Ont.$150,000
Bill ClintonThe Power Within on behalf of Que. Breakfast ClubNov. 9, 2006Montreal, Que.$150,000
Bill ClintonMcCreath CommunicationsNov. 10, 2006Kelowna, B.C.$150,000
Bill ClintontinePublic Inc.Nov. 10, 2006Victoria, B.C.$100,000
Bill ClintonThe Power Within Inc.April 3, 2007Montreal, Que.$250,000
Bill ClintonNemex Network Corp.June 20, 2007Quebec City, Que.$150,000
Bill ClintonUnited Parcel ServiceJune 20, 2007Toronto, Ont.$150,000
Bill ClintonThe Power Within Inc.Nov. 13, 2007Toronto, Ont.$150,000
Bill ClintonThe Power Within Inc.Nov. 13, 2007Toronto, Ont.$200,000
Bill ClintonThe Power Within Inc.Nov. 13, 2007Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.$175,000
Bill ClintonEconomic Club of TorontoApril 25, 2008Toronto, Ont.$175,000
Bill ClintonGreen Living EnterprisesApril 25, 2008Toronto, Ont.$175,000
Bill ClintonThe Power Within Inc.June 20, 2008Edmonton, Alta.$525,000
Bill ClintonThe Power Within Inc.Oct. 16, 2008Toronto, Ont.$200,000
Bill ClintonThe Power Within Inc.Nov. 25, 2008Moncton, N.B.$175,000TD Bank
Bill ClintonThe Power Within Inc.Nov. 25, 2008Montreal, Que.$175,000TD Bank
Bill ClintonThe Power Within Inc.Nov. 26, 2008London, Ont.$175,000TD Bank
Bill ClintonThe Power Within Inc.May 28, 2009Halifax, N.S.$175,000TD Bank
Bill ClintonThe Power Within Inc.May 28, 2009St. John's, Nfld.$175,000TD Bank
Bill ClintonThe Power Within Inc.May 29, 2009Toronto, Ont.$175,000TD Bank
Bill ClintonCanadian National ExhibitionAug. 29, 2009Toronto, Ont.$175,000Federal government
Bill ClintonTD Bank on behalf of ONEXONE charitySept. 13, 2009Toronto, Ont.$150,000TD Bank
Bill ClintonTD BankNov. 3, 2009Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates$175,000TD Bank
Bill ClintonThe Essex Region Conservation FoundationApril 15, 2010Windsor, Ont.$155,000
Bill ClintonThe Vancouver Board of TradeMay 20, 2010Vancouver, B.C.$175,000
Bill ClintonThe Power Within Inc.May 20, 2010Calgary, Alta.$175,000TD Bank
Bill ClintonThe Power Within Inc.Oct. 29, 2010Montreal, Que.$175,000
Bill ClintonUniversity of New BrunswickMay 11, 2011Fredericton, N.B.$140,000TD Bank
Bill ClintonSt. Francis Xavier UniversityMay 11, 2011Antigonish, N.S.$140,000TD Bank
Bill ClintonYum! Restaurants InternationalMay 27, 2011Vancouver, B.C.$160,000
Bill ClintonCity of Surrey, B.C.Oct. 20, 2011Surrey, B.C.$175,000
Bill ClintonOntario Chamber of CommerceNov. 21, 2011Toronto, Ont.$175,000
Hillary ClintonThe Vancouver Board of TradeMarch 5, 2014Vancouver, B.C.$275,500
Hillary ClintontinePublic Inc.March 6, 2014Calgary, Alta.$225,500CIBC and Calgary Chamber of Commerce
Hillary ClintonBoard of Trade of Metropolitan MontrealMarch 18, 2014Montreal, Que.$275,000
Bill ClintonFriends of Simon Wiesenthal CenterMay 12, 2014Toronto, Ont.$275,000
Hillary ClintontinePublic Inc.June 16, 2014Toronto, Ont.$150,000
Hillary ClintontinePublic Inc.June 18, 2014Edmonton, Alta.$100,000
Bill ClintonHogan Lovells US LLPJune 20, 2014Toronto, Ont.$225,000CIBC and others
Hillary ClintonCanada 2020Oct. 6, 2014Ottawa, Ont.$275,500CIBC and others
Hillary ClintontinePublic Inc.Jan. 21, 2015Winnipeg, Man.$267,500CIBC
Hillary ClintontinePublic Inc.Jan. 21, 2015Saskatoon, Sask.$202,500CIBC
Hillary ClintonCanadian Imperial Bank of CommerceJan. 22, 2015Whistler, B.C.$150,000
